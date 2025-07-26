Caribbean Islands Rated as Safe Destinations for Travelers in 2025

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Caribbean continues to be a popular region for travelers seeking safety and tranquility. In a recent evaluation, several islands have been rated as low-risk destinations, ideal for both vacations and residence by investment options.

As of 2025, St. Barts (Saint Barthélemy) stands out for its exceptional safety, boasting a zero homicide rate in the past two years. The island is popular among celebrities and high-end tourists, and it has a very low crime rate, with most incidents being property-related and nonviolent.

According to a report from crowd-sourced data and assessments by the U.S. Department of State, other safe islands include Anguilla and Grenada. Anguilla is known for its stunning beaches and family-friendly atmosphere. The U.S. Department of State has noted that crime incidents in Anguilla are generally nonviolent, although travelers are advised to be vigilant against vehicle break-ins and petty theft.

Grenada, often dubbed the “Spice Island,” has been identified as a low-risk destination, with both the U.S. and Canadian governments recommending normal precautions for travelers. Its citizenship-by-investment program attracts individuals looking for a second passport, offering significant benefits such as a favorable tax environment.

Dominica’s emphasis on sustainable tourism also creates a secure environment for visitors. Tourists are encouraged to use hotel safes for valuables and to remain aware of potential scams related to tour prices. Hurricane season, which lasts from June to November, is an important consideration for travelers to this region.

In addition to safety, the Caribbean islands offer a range of attractive features, including vibrant cultures and beautiful landscapes. Aruba has gained recognition as the safest Caribbean island according to a safety index by Sandals Resorts, which aggregates travel advisories, local crime rates, hurricane risks, and healthcare readiness.

Aruba received high marks, boasting a perfect score for safety and a low crime rate, making it a valuable option for potential residents and tourists alike. As many seek refuge and security in smaller, tropical nations, the Caribbean islands are emerging as a favorable option during uncertain times.