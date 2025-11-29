Entertainment
Carla Bruni Honors Late Singer Amid Holiday Gift Promotion
PARIS, France – As the holiday season approaches, Carla Bruni shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram for the late Italian singer Ornella Vanoni, who passed away on November 21, 2025, at the age of 91. Vanoni died at her home in Milan due to cardiac arrest, according to reports from the AFP and Corriere della Sera.
Bruni expressed her sorrow over Vanoni’s death, stating, “The woman with the voice of an angel now sings with the angels… Thank you, Ornella Vanoni, for enchanting us. Thank you for your velvet voice, thank you for your free spirit.” The singer and former first lady, who was born in Turin and raised in Italy, felt a deep connection to Vanoni’s work.
Bruni also is promoting the domain of Estoublon, co-owned with her husband Nicolas Sarkozy, as an ideal gift this Christmas. The estate offers a collection of exquisite olive oils that embody Provençal excellence. Visitors are drawn to the estate’s beauty, but its organic olive oil, processed within 24 hours of harvest, is what truly sets it apart.
Offered at €73.50, the beautifully packaged olive oil set, named “La Nuit Étoilée,” features three 20cl bottles of multi-awarded oils, presenting a taste of the estate’s rich heritage. Each bottle tells the story of Estoublon’s ancient olive trees, aiming to provide a unique tasting experience to culinary enthusiasts.
Sarkozy and Bruni are still in the public eye as they navigate recent events, including Sarkozy’s release from prison and the reactions of their family and friends. Bruni’s tribute to Vanoni, a significant figure in Italian music, is a poignant reminder of the legacy of art and beauty amid personal challenges.
