PARIS, France – As the holiday season approaches, Carla Bruni shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram for the late Italian singer Ornella Vanoni, who passed away on November 21, 2025, at the age of 91. Vanoni died at her home in Milan due to cardiac arrest, according to reports from the AFP and Corriere della Sera.

Bruni expressed her sorrow over Vanoni’s death, stating, “The woman with the voice of an angel now sings with the angels… Thank you, Ornella Vanoni, for enchanting us. Thank you for your velvet voice, thank you for your free spirit.” The singer and former first lady, who was born in Turin and raised in Italy, felt a deep connection to Vanoni’s work.

Sarkozy and Bruni are still in the public eye as they navigate recent events, including Sarkozy’s release from prison and the reactions of their family and friends. Bruni’s tribute to Vanoni, a significant figure in Italian music, is a poignant reminder of the legacy of art and beauty amid personal challenges.