Sports
Carlo Ancelotti Receives One-Year Prison Sentence for Tax Evasion
MADRID, Spain – A Madrid court sentenced Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to a one-year prison term on Wednesday for failing to pay taxes on his image rights revenues while he was the manager of Real Madrid in 2014.
The court also imposed a fine of €386,000 (approximately $375,000) on Ancelotti, according to the official statement released by the court.
Spanish law stipulates that sentences under two years for non-violent crimes typically do not require defendants without prior convictions to serve time in jail. Thus, Ancelotti is likely to receive a suspended sentence.
Prosecutors had originally sought a more severe penalty, aiming for four years and nine months of imprisonment along with a fine of €3.2 million ($3.7 million). They argued that Ancelotti reported only his salary from Real Madrid on his Spanish tax returns for 2014 and 2015, omitting significant income from image rights.
Ancelotti is among several high-profile sports figures investigated by Spanish tax authorities. Other cases, including those of notable players like Diego Costa, have been settled out of court, often involving large fines.
In a contrasting outcome, the Supreme Court in 2023 upheld the acquittal of coach Xabi Alonso, who chose to fight his charges and maintained his innocence.
Recent Posts
- DoorDash Faces Major Outages Leaving Customers Frustrated
- Carlo Ancelotti Receives One-Year Prison Sentence for Tax Evasion
- Wednesday Addams Returns in Season 2 Trailer Release
- Royals Sign Former Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel to Minor League Contract
- Storm Seek Victory Against Sun in WNBA Clash
- Nvidia Positioned for Major Growth in AI Market
- Microchip Stocks Show Differing Growth Trends Amid Market Consolidation
- Nvidia Becomes First Company to Reach $4 Trillion Market Value
- Plug Power Approves Key Proposals at Annual Meeting
- Dwyane Wade Gets Starstruck Meeting Scandal’s Bellamy Young
- Jolinda Wade Celebrates NBA Star Son Dwyane on ‘Today’ Show
- Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout Festival Set to Attract Thousands
- Bayeux Tapestry to Return to Britain After 900 Years
- Earth’s Rotation Accelerates, Days to Get Shorter
- Trinity Rodman Speaks Out During Wimbledon Over Family References
- Alcaraz Dominates Norrie, Advances to Wimbledon Semis
- Eight Contenders Remain in Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals
- Hamzah Sheeraz Prepares for Fight Against Edgar Berlanga in NY
- Wimbledon Quarterfinals Feature Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva Showdowns
- Trump Announces New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches for Trade Deals