Sports
Carlos Alcaraz’s Buzzcut Sparks Mixed Reactions at US Open
NEW YORK, USA — Carlos Alcaraz debuted a dramatic new buzzcut during his first-round match at the US Open on August 25, 2025, drawing both praise and criticism from fellow athletes and fans alike. The second-seeded Spaniard defeated American Reilly Opelka in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, and advanced to the second round.
Alcaraz explained that he had wanted a haircut before the tournament but did not expect the surprising result. ‘My brother misunderstood the machine, and he just cut it. The only way to fix it was to shave it off,’ he told reporters after the match.
Having traveled far from his usual barber, Víctor Martínez, Alcaraz joked that the buzzcut made him feel faster on the court. ‘Some people like it, some people don’t. I’m just laughing about it,’ he added.
In contrast, American Frances Tiafoe, who faced Yoshihito Nishioka later that day, expressed his disapproval of Alcaraz’s look, calling it ‘horrendous.’ Tiafoe’s shocked reaction to Alcaraz’s new hairstyle was shared widely on social media.
‘It’s definitely terrible,’ Tiafoe said. ‘He’s my guy though. It’s funny. I guess you’re aerodynamic … I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible.’
On the other hand, golfer Rory McIlroy, who met Alcaraz earlier in the day, praised the haircut. ‘I like it; it’s a good look,’ he stated.
Alcaraz’s barber, Martínez, took the buzzcut in stride, saying on Instagram, ‘You can do whatever you want, you have permission.’
Despite the buzz around his haircut, Alcaraz showed strong performance on the court. He needed just over two hours to defeat Opelka in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Looking ahead, Alcaraz will face Mattia Bellucci in the second round on Thursday.
‘Today was really difficult to get the good rhythm,’ Alcaraz noted. ‘Overall, I’m just really happy with the way that I managed everything that I played today.’
