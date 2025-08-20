Carlos Alcaraz Claims Cincinnati Open After Jannik Sinner Retires

CINCINNATI – Carlos Alcaraz captured his first Cincinnati Open title on Monday after Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1, had to retire during the final due to illness. The match ended abruptly with Sinner trailing 0-5 in the opening set.

Sinner had shown signs of struggling since the beginning of the match. “I’m super sorry to disappoint you,” Sinner said after the match. “From yesterday, I didn’t feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it got worse.”

The match was played in challenging conditions, with temperatures soaring to 31C (87F) and 57% humidity. Sinner’s condition appeared to decline as he battled through the early games, struggling with his serve and movement on the court.

Early on, Sinner misfired on most of his serves, allowing Alcaraz to take an early advantage. Sinner’s determination to keep points short led to numerous unforced errors. After falling behind 0-4, he called for the trainer, but ultimately decided to retire after a double fault put him down 0-5.

After the match, Alcaraz showed sportsmanship by embracing Sinner at the net. “Don’t worry at all,” Alcaraz reassured Sinner, who had tried to play for the fans. Alcaraz addressed the crowd, expressing his regret for the match’s outcome. “This is not the way I want to win matches,” he stated. “I understand how you can feel right now.”

At just 22 years old, Alcaraz has now won eight ATP Masters 1000 titles, matching a record previously set only by Rafael Nadal at a young age. This victory also marked the end of Sinner’s 26-match winning streak on hard courts.

In the women’s singles final, Iga Swiatek won her first Cincinnati Open title, defeating seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek converted six of her ten break-point opportunities while Paolini struggled to capitalize on hers.

Swiatek’s victory adds to her impressive resume, bringing her total of WTA 1000 titles to 11, just two shy of Serena Williams’ all-time record. “This gives me a boost of confidence,” Swiatek said after her win. “I’m glad I finished in straight sets.”

With these results, both Alcaraz and Swiatek head into the US Open with heightened confidence as their next opportunity for glory approaches.