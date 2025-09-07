Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Second U.S. Open Title Against Jannik Sinner
Flushing Meadows, NY — Carlos Alcaraz won his second U.S. Open title by defeating defending champion Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on September 7, 2025. This victory marks Alcaraz’s sixth Grand Slam title, asserting his status as the new world No. 1.
Alcaraz, 22, showcased an inspired performance, only dropping one set throughout the tournament. He noted in his victory speech, “To my team and family: I’m lucky to have you. You give so much hard work to make me better.” He expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout the contest.
The crowd was energized by Alcaraz’s strong showing, especially after Sinner took the second set, but Alcaraz quickly regained control, demonstrating exceptional serve technique and game strategy. Sinner acknowledged his opponent’s skills, stating, “He was better than me so congrats.” Sinner had a commendable season but struggled to find his rhythm in this final match.
In attendance at the final was former President Donald Trump, whose presence drew heightened security protocols at the event. Alcaraz received the championship trophy from three-time U.S. Open champion Ivan Lendl, further solidifying his legacy in the sport.
Alcaraz celebrated his win with a “golf swing” gesture, before heading into the stands to celebrate with friends and family. He joins legends like Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal in achieving six Grand Slam titles at a young age.
