Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Cameron Norrie to Reach Wimbledon Semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, showcased his dominance in a quarterfinal match against British hope Cameron Norrie on July 8, 2025, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

The match was held at the All England Club, where Alcaraz completely overwhelmed Norrie in front of the passionate home crowd. The Spaniard, seeded second, confirmed his status as the tournament favorite, maintaining a remarkable winning streak as he advanced to the semifinals.

“I’m really happy. To play another Wimbledon semi-final is super special,” Alcaraz said after his victory, which took just one hour and 39 minutes. “My confidence is really high, I’m feeling great. It was my best match so far in the tournament.”

With this victory, Alcaraz recorded his 23rd consecutive win, aiming to become the first man since Bjorn Borg to win three Wimbledon titles in a row. His next match will be against Taylor Fritz, the fifth seed, who reached the semifinals for the first time after defeating Karen Khachanov.

During the match, Alcaraz faced a challenging start, with Norrie applying pressure and creating a 0-40 situation on Alcaraz’s serve. However, the 22-year-old saved four break points and quickly established control.

“His level was unreal,” Norrie admitted. “If I didn’t do enough with the ball, he was going to punish me.” Norrie, ranked 61st, ultimately concluded his singles campaign at Wimbledon for the year. Despite the loss, he expressed positivity about his recent performances following a difficult 18 months plagued by injuries.

The semi-final match between Alcaraz and Fritz is eagerly anticipated, with Fritz looking to claim his first major title and end a long drought for American men in Grand Slam tournaments.

As the tournament progresses, Alcaraz’s formidable skills on the grass court make him the player to beat. His consistent serving and aggressive groundstrokes have left opponents scrambling, creating an exciting atmosphere at Wimbledon.

“When you’re serving great, you’re playing from the baseline with confidence. You can think clearly and play more calmly,” Alcaraz shared, reflecting on his impressive performance.