Carlos Alcaraz Faces Luca Nordi in Cincinnati Open Round of 16

CINCINNATI, Ohio — No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz continues his quest for the Cincinnati Open title on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, as he faces Luca Nordi in the Round of 16. The match will take place at 7 p.m. ET on P&G Center Court.

This highly anticipated match comes after Alcaraz’s impressive performances earlier in the tournament. The winner of this match will advance to face the winner of the upcoming battle between Andrey Rublev and Francisco Comesana.

Fans can watch the action unfold on the Tennis Channel or stream it online. Alcaraz, a three-time Grand Slam champion, aims to secure his first title at this prestigious event, while Nordi is looking to pull off an upset and reach the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz has been in excellent form since the start of the tournament and is considered a favorite to win. In his last match, he displayed incredible skill and resilience on the court, showcasing why he is ranked second in the world.

“I feel ready and focused,” Alcaraz stated during a pre-match interview. “Every match is important, and I am excited to compete here in Cincinnati.”

The Cincinnati Open is known for its challenging competition, attracting the best players from around the globe. As Alcaraz steps onto the court, he will rely on his powerful baseline game and tactical prowess to overpower his opponent.

The match promises to be an exhilarating encounter, with both players eager to advance further in the tournament.