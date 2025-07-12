Carlos Alcaraz: The Kindest Man in Tennis Heads to Wimbledon Final

London, England – Five-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, 22, is set to compete in his third consecutive Wimbledon final on Sunday, riding a remarkable 24-match win streak. His admirers, including childhood coaches, fans, and even a 79-year-old woman who collapsed during one of his matches, have all praised his kindness.

Alcaraz reached the finals after defeating Taylor Fritz in four sets on Friday. Kiko Navarro, one of his childhood coaches from El Palmar, Spain, spoke of Alcaraz’s enduring humility and charm. “His happiness spreads to the spectators; he has always been humble,” Navarro said. “That is why he has won over all the public.”

Acts of kindness from Alcaraz have made headlines. He once gifted his signed shirt to Italian player Fabio Fognini‘s young son and took time to greet the son of retired player Feliciano López during a recent match. During his five-set encounter against Fognini, Alcaraz noticed a fan fainting and immediately stopped the game to assist her.

The fan, a retired bank worker, expressed her gratitude, stating, “I’m his number one fan, and I hope he lifts the trophy on Sunday.” Alcaraz’s acts of goodwill signal a deeper sensitivity, according to Navarro. “These gestures come from the heart; he loves to help people,” he said, noting Alcaraz’s charitable foundation aimed at aiding underprivileged children in Murcia.

Tennis insiders agree on Alcaraz’s genuine nature, often remarking on how he speaks respectfully about his opponents. After defeating former British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, Alcaraz described him as “an amazing guy.” He similarly praised qualifier Oliver Tarvet, a young player showing promise.

Former coach Carlos Santos, who worked with Alcaraz from age five to twelve, reminisced about his polite demeanor. “He was always magic. He was always smiling,” he recalled. Fans at Wimbledon echoed that sentiment, such as 13-year-old Zoe McCallum, who received a signed tennis ball from Alcaraz. “He’s just very good at tennis,” she said.

Gavin McCallum, Zoe’s father, remarked on Alcaraz’s charisma, stating, “He’s the new generation.” Fans at Wimbledon excitedly cheered, “Vamos Carlos!” as he practiced, and Alcaraz took time to interact with them, reinforcing his reputation as a man of the people.

Seventeen-year-old Sophie Moore described Alcaraz as incredibly entertaining and humble, a sentiment shared by many young tennis enthusiasts who admire him. Navarro articulated a belief that Alcaraz could be one of the kindest players in tennis, stating, “In tennis, many are not very kind to people. But Carlitos is different.”

As Alcaraz prepares for the final against either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner, he continues to showcase not only his extraordinary skills but also his kind spirit, endearing himself to countless fans worldwide.