Carlos Alcaraz Leads Tennis Earnings Year-to-Date with $9.51 Million

By Data Reporter

July 14, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – Carlos Alcaraz is leading the tennis earnings race this season with $9.51 million in tournament winnings as of July 14. At just 22 years old, the Spaniard has already reached sixth place on the all-time ATP career prize money list, exceeding $47 million in total.

Alcaraz secured significant earnings by triumphing in two Masters 1000 tournaments earlier this year. He earned over $1 million in both the Monte Carlo and Rome tournaments. Soon after, he made $2.9 million in another event, solidifying his financial lead.

Not far behind, Jannik Sinner ranks second in year-to-date earnings with $8.44 million. The reigning world No. 1 lost to Alcaraz in the French Open final but rebounded by defeating him in a later tournament, earning more than $4 million in that match. Sinner also earned $2.2 million in January, although his season was briefly interrupted due to a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency that sidelined him from February to April.

Iga Swiatek leads the women’s earnings with $7.45 million despite not having won a tournament in over a year before winning in London. Her earnings were boosted by reaching the semifinals at both the Australian Open and French Open.

The upcoming U.S. Open, set to begin at the end of August, presents another chance for players to significantly increase their earnings. The tournament’s total purse was approximately $75 million in 2024 and is split evenly between men and women.

Tennis players are compensated based on the rounds they advance in tournaments. For example, a first-round loser at the 2025 Miami Open received $23,760, while the champion earned $1.12 million.

Payouts differ across tournaments, with prestigious Grand Slam events like the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open offering $2,000 ranking points and larger purses. For example, the 2024 U.S. Open awarded $3.6 million to the singles winners.

Moreover, while the ATP Finals and WTA Finals are less publicized, they offer lucrative opportunities for top players. Sinner earned $4.9 million at the 2024 ATP Finals, coming close to the $5.6 million he made for both the Australian Open and U.S. Open combined.

Despite the progress made since equal prize money was introduced in 2007, a significant gender pay gap remains evident. In 2024, the top 10 male players collectively earned $80.7 million, compared to $57.4 million for female players.

However, the ATP bonus pools provide a significant financial benefit to top male players, as these bonuses are based on year-end rankings and participation in specific high-level tournaments. The pool for 2024 was $21.3 million.

Top players like Novak Djokovic, who has won a record 24 Grand Slams and holds a $50 million lead over Rafael Nadal in career earnings, highlight this disparity. Djokovic’s lifetime earnings stand at $187 million.