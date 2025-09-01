Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Thrills Fans with Improbable Shots at US Open
Flushing, NY — Carlos Alcaraz showcased his unique talent on Sunday during the fourth round of the 2025 US Open, defeating Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4. This victory marked Alcaraz’s achievement as the youngest male player in the Open era to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals.
During the tense match, a standout moment occurred when Alcaraz executed a remarkable behind-the-back shot. As Rinderknech approached the net and hit a strong backhand, Alcaraz, initially out of position, struck the ball behind his back, catching Rinderknech by surprise. The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted into cheers as Rinderknech subsequently hit his volley into the net, leveling the score at 2-all.
Alcaraz smiled as the crowd celebrated the extraordinary play. He later reflected on his performance, admitting, “Sometimes I practice it. I’m not gonna lie. If the opportunity is there, I will try it.” His willingness to take risks is driving his exciting playing style.
Throughout the match, Alcaraz adjusted his positioning on the court to better handle Rinderknech’s powerful serves. “I just found a good rhythm, a good position for the returns,” he said. After a tightly contested first set, Alcaraz confidently took control and sealed it in a tiebreaker.
With ten consecutive wins, Alcaraz noted that he thrives on the crowd’s energy. “I try to do different things so that they have a good time,” he explained. “Whenever I play here, I feel a very special affection.”
Alcaraz’s next challenge will come against No. 20 Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. Alcaraz will be aiming to maintain his impressive form as he pursues his sixth Grand Slam title.
