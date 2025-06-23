Carlos Alcaraz Wins at Queen’s Club, Extends ATP Lead

London, United Kingdom — Carlos Alcaraz claimed his fifth tour-level title of the season on Sunday at Queen's Club, further solidifying his lead in the ATP Year-End No. 1 race presented by PIF. With this victory, Alcaraz increased his points lead to 2,240 over his closest rival, Jannik Sinner.

This latest triumph comes after a dramatic week for both players, competing in separate ATP 500 events—Sinner at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle and Alcaraz in London. Sinner’s earlier-than-expected exit in the second round, where he lost to eventual champion Alexander Bublik, allowed Alcaraz to capitalize and extend his lead in the Live Race to Turin.

Currently, Alcaraz leads with 6,240 points, while Sinner follows with 4,000 points. “I’m thrilled to win again and increase my ranking points. But the season is not over yet, and there’s a lot more tennis to play,” said Alcaraz after his victory.

As the competition heats up, the ATP landscape continues to evolve. Alcaraz’s performance puts him in a strong position as he heads into Wimbledon, where he aims to defend his title. Meanwhile, Sinner and other top players will be looking for opportunities to catch up.

Other notable risers in the rankings include Daniil Medvedev, who moved back into the Top 10, and Jack Draper, who secured a Top-4 seeding at Wimbledon after reaching the semi-finals in London. The excitement builds as the grass-court season progresses, setting the stage for one of tennis’s grandest events.