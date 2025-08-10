Carlos Correa, Taylor Trammell Lead Astros to Dramatic Extra-Inning Victory

BRONX, New York — Carlos Correa delivered a decisive tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, propelling the Houston Astros to a 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Astros overcame a late-game challenge in a matchup that saw both teams struggling for momentum.

After a strong showing from Astros closer Josh Hader, who pitched a scoreless ninth, relief pitcher Devin Williams faltered for the Yankees. An automatic runner advanced to third base after Williams threw a wild pitch to start the 10th. The Astros capitalized as Correa lined a single into center field, bringing home Jose Altuve.

Taylor Trammell added to the Astros’ lead with a two-run homer off Williams shortly after Correa’s hit, making the score 5-2. This victory helped Houston win three out of four games in their recent series.

New York’s struggles continued as they lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, dropping their record to 3-8 in extra-inning contests. Yankees starting pitcher Cameron Schlittler allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, while Houston’s Hunter Brown pitched effectively until a shaky sixth inning.

Although Brown started strong, retiring 14 consecutive batters after a single, he stumbled in the sixth, allowing two runs to score. Manager Joe Espada pulled Brown after he recorded just one out in that inning, bringing in Bennett Sousa, who closed out the frame without further issues.

Key moments included Hader’s ability to escape a jam in the bottom of the 10th, where he got Trent Grisham to line out with the tying run on base. The Astros’ relief performance stood out in a game that saw both teams fighting for critical standings in the AL West.

With the win, the Astros now hold a five-game lead in the division, positioning themselves favorably as they face the Yankees again on Saturday with Framber Valdez taking the mound.