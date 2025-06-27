Entertainment
Carly Pearce Celebrates Career Milestone at CMA Fest Special
Nashville, TN
Carly Pearce will celebrate a significant career milestone Thursday night by performing on the annual CMA Fest special on ABC. She will sing “My Wish” alongside the famous country group Rascal Flatts.
“I am performing ‘My Wish’ with Rascal Flatts, which for me is a total full circle moment,” Pearce said. “I’ve loved Rascal Flatts my whole career. They’re one of the reasons that I wanted to sing country music.”
This performance marks a high point for Pearce, who collaborated with the trio on their duets album. She expressed her excitement about the moment, saying, “And this is going to be one of those total ‘I made it’ moments for me.”
The CMA Fest special, which features several artists, will showcase Rascal Flatts performing the title track from their album, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets.
The three-hour concert special will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu starting Friday.
