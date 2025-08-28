Carly Pearce Discusses Heart Condition and Marriage to Michael Ray

LOS ANGELES, CA — Carly Pearce gave an update on her health in a recent interview, revealing she has been diagnosed with a heart condition. The country singer also reflected on her past marriage to fellow musician Michael Ray, admitting it was driven more by lust than love.

Pearce spoke about her relationship with Ray during an appearance on Bunnie XO‘s podcast. She recalled that their whirlwind romance had superficial beginnings. “I thought he was so cute,” she said, looking back on how she was drawn to him initially. “I invited him to my No. 1 party for ‘Every Little Thing.’ Looking back on it, it was a hot and heavy lust. It wasn’t love.”

Despite her feelings of infatuation, Pearce described the reality of their relationship as one without genuine understanding. “We didn’t have real conversations,” she explained. “So, I just think we didn’t really know each other.”

Her marriage to Ray began in October 2019 but ended after just eight months. Pearce admitted that she recognized her mistake almost immediately after the wedding. “I knew the night I got married that I shouldn’t have,” she said. “I was embarrassed when it happened and was heartbroken.”

Pearce also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her the time to reflect on her marriage in private. “I think the best thing that ever happened to me was COVID because it allowed me to deal with that in private,” she added. “I probably would have stayed in it longer if I could have avoided it.”

While Pearce faced public scrutiny following the divorce, she found solace in knowing that her close friends and family understood her situation. “What he’s saying isn’t true,” she said, referring to speculation about infidelity. “My parents know and God knows, and that is enough.”

Since her divorce, Pearce has embarked on a journey of self-discovery and healing. “I am in the happiest season of my life,” she remarked. “You taught me more about myself. You taught me how strong I am. I’m so glad that I’m not in that anymore.”