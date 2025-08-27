Carly Pearce Reveals Her Marriage to Michael Ray Wasn’t True Love

Nashville, TN

Country music star Carly Pearce opened up about her divorce from fellow artist Michael Ray during a recent episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast hosted by Bunnie Xo. Pearce, who married Ray in 2019, described their relationship as based on “heavy lust” rather than true love.

Reflecting on their connection, Pearce remarked, “I thought he was so cute. I’d heard he’s the nicest guy in the world.” The pair met in 2018 when Pearce invited Ray to her No. 1 party for the song “Every Little Thing.” However, she believes their initial attraction blinded them to deeper issues.

“Looking back on it, it was just passionate,” she confessed. “We didn’t have real conversations, and we didn’t really know about each other. I knew the night I got married that I shouldn’t have.” Pearce says she felt embarrassed after their split, which occurred less than a year into their marriage.

During the interview, Pearce emphasized the importance of the lessons learned from the short-lived marriage, saying, “Thank you, because you taught me how strong I am. I’m so glad that I’m not in that anymore.” Despite the heartbreak, she expressed no ill will toward Ray.

She also shared how the pandemic allowed her to process her feelings in private. “I think the best thing that ever happened to me was COVID because it allowed me to deal with that in private,” she said. “I probably would have stayed in it longer if I could have avoided it.”

Pearce’s experiences influenced her music, particularly her EP “29” and the follow-up album “29: Written in Stone,” featuring songs that delve into her emotional struggles during and after the marriage.

As Pearce prepares for her upcoming concert at the New York State Fair, she continues to advocate for mental health awareness and shares her journey with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. “I still struggle with OCD,” she admitted, reflecting on her past struggles and the pressures of perfectionism.

Ultimately, Pearce’s journey highlights personal growth and resilience in the face of adversity, showcasing her strength as both an artist and an individual.