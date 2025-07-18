Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 10th Anniversary Concert for E•MO•TION

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California — Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a special concert to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her acclaimed album, E•MO•TION. The intimate show will take place on August 19, 2025, at the iconic Troubadour, where the album was originally celebrated.

On social media, Jepsen shared her excitement, saying, “How to celebrate 10 years of EMOTION? A one night only intimate club show where it all began, that’s how!” Fans can expect surprise guests and are encouraged to dress up for a festive evening.

E•MO•TION was released in 2015 and marked a significant point in Jepsen’s career. After the success of her breakout hit, “Call Me Maybe,” this album showcased her growth with standout tracks like “Run Away With Me” and “Your Type.” The album was produced with contributions from well-known artists such as Sia and Devonté Hynes.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, July 18, at 10 a.m. PT. Jepsen promises fans an unforgettable experience. She stated, “1. EMOTION front to back, 2. some extra special guests and surprises, 3. that you will leave sweating and satisfied because we aim to dance out all the emotions!”

Jepsen has continued to evolve as an artist, releasing her latest album in 2023, which serves as a companion to her 2022 project. In addition to her musical endeavors, she is set to make her Broadway debut in an upcoming musical adaptation alongside Lena Dunham.