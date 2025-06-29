Carmelo Ezpeleta Stresses Rider Freedom Amid Jorge Martin Contract Dispute

ASSEN, Netherlands (AP) — MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has warned that next season’s championship entry for Jorge Martin is uncertain unless his ongoing contract dispute with Aprilia is resolved. Martin believes he has released himself from his agreement with the Italian manufacturer, which he argues expires at the end of this year, making him available for the 2026 season.

Aprilia, however, claims that Martin is still under contract for two years, pointing to the rider’s absence from nearly all races this year due to injury as grounds for the contract’s validity. Martin’s manager, Alberto Valera, insisted on Saturday that the Spaniard is free to sign elsewhere.

Ezpeleta responded to the situation on Sunday, emphasizing that Dorna Sports will not accept any rider registrations unless a legal ruling is made or both parties reach an agreement. “For us to accept an entry, the two parties have to come to an agreement, or a judge will decide on the case,” he told Sky Italia. “You can’t sign with one brand if you have a contract with another.”

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia’s CEO, echoed this sentiment. He stated, “Our priority is to keep the rider. If that’s not possible, we can either negotiate or go to court.” Honda has expressed interest in Martin, but HRC team manager Alberto Puig made clear that they would not pursue signing him until his contractual status with Aprilia is resolved.

As part of his recovery from injury, Martin is slated to test his performance in Misano on July 9, aiming for a potential return in mid-July at the Czech Grand Prix. Rivola noted the importance of re-establishing competition rhythm while keeping the mental aspect of racing in focus.