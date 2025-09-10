Sports
Carmelo Hayes Returns for NXT Homecoming Showdown with Trick Williams
ORLANDO, Florida — Pro wrestling fans can expect an exciting tag team match during NXT’s ‘Homecoming’ episode on September 16. Carmelo Hayes returned to NXT this week to join forces with Trick Williams against former champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who are famously known as DIY.
The highly anticipated reunion took place on September 9, 2025, at Full Sail University. Hayes, alongside Williams, confronted Gargano and Ciampa as they celebrated the ten-year anniversary of their first teaming.
During the segment, Trick Williams accused DIY of being jealous because their current roster can’t compete with his. His remarks led to a fiery exchange. Hayes then emphasized that while Williams tries to claim he owns the NXT brand, it was actually DIY that built the house and Hayes who renovated it.
Gargano, not to be outdone, issued a formal challenge to Williams and Hayes, leading to the official announcement of their match for the upcoming ‘Homecoming’ episode. Hayes highlighted the history and tension between the teams, referencing the significant betrayals that have occurred in the past.
This match showcases two generations of NXT talent as fans look forward to a clash of eras. With both teams bringing their unique stories and rivalries to the ring, anticipation for the Homecoming event continues to grow.
Recent Posts
- Sunny Skies and 70s Forecast for Commanders’ Home Opener
- Sinkhole Closes Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry
- Russian Drones Violate Polish Airspace; Government Response Intensifies
- Winning Numbers Announced for Virginia Pick 4 Evening Lottery
- Oscar Winner Angelina Jolie Stars in Uninspired Fashion Film at Toronto Festival
- Ben Simmons Declines Offer, Faces Uncertain NBA Future
- Jenna Dewan Stuns in Unique Dress at ABC Soirée
- Daily Horoscope Insights for September 10, 2025
- Solana’s SOL Token Surges Amid Optimism for New All-Time Highs
- The Girlfriend: A Showdown of Love and Manipulation
- Coastal Flooding Expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands
- UK Law Student Sentenced to 25 Years in Dubai Prison
- 2025 LCK Playoffs Begin with Intense Matchups and Fresh Rivalries
- Unlocking the Faydown Cloak in Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Fantasy Football Insights for Week 2 of NFL Season 2025
- Ken’s Artisan Pizza Ranks 44th Best in the World
- Novo Nordisk to Cut 9,000 Jobs Amid Intensified Competition
- Mastodon Co-Founder Brent Hinds at Fault in Fatal Crash, New Report States
- Google Pauses Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 for Improvements
- Megan Thee Stallion Sues Adin Ross Over Tory Lanez Comments