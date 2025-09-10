Carmelo Hayes Returns for NXT Homecoming Showdown with Trick Williams

ORLANDO, Florida — Pro wrestling fans can expect an exciting tag team match during NXT’s ‘Homecoming’ episode on September 16. Carmelo Hayes returned to NXT this week to join forces with Trick Williams against former champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who are famously known as DIY.

The highly anticipated reunion took place on September 9, 2025, at Full Sail University. Hayes, alongside Williams, confronted Gargano and Ciampa as they celebrated the ten-year anniversary of their first teaming.

During the segment, Trick Williams accused DIY of being jealous because their current roster can’t compete with his. His remarks led to a fiery exchange. Hayes then emphasized that while Williams tries to claim he owns the NXT brand, it was actually DIY that built the house and Hayes who renovated it.

Gargano, not to be outdone, issued a formal challenge to Williams and Hayes, leading to the official announcement of their match for the upcoming ‘Homecoming’ episode. Hayes highlighted the history and tension between the teams, referencing the significant betrayals that have occurred in the past.

This match showcases two generations of NXT talent as fans look forward to a clash of eras. With both teams bringing their unique stories and rivalries to the ring, anticipation for the Homecoming event continues to grow.