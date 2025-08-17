Carmouche and Davis Claim Titles in PFL World Tournament Finals

Charlotte, North Carolina — The Professional Fighters League (PFL) world tournament final took place on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the Bojangles Coliseum. Champions were crowned across three weight divisions, including a highly anticipated main event between Gadzhi Rabadanov and Alfie Davis.

In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche faced Jena Bishop for the women’s flyweight title. At 41 years old, Carmouche, a former Bellator champion, was looking to add another title to her impressive career after rebounding from a loss earlier this year. Carmouche has won 12 of her last 13 fights and sought redemption in the PFL finals.

The fight was intense. Carmouche survived a scare when she nearly fell victim to an armbar submission and a triangle attempt in the second round. However, she turned the tide and delivered a devastating left hook in the third, knocking Bishop down and finishing with ground and pound.

Carmouche expressed her excitement after the win, stating, “I am thrilled to be a two-promotion world champion. I am looking to challenge Dakota Ditcheva next.” This victory adds to her already impressive resume, cementing her legacy in MMA history.

In the main event, Alfie Davis shocked fans by defeating Gadzhi Rabadanov via unanimous decision after a 25-minute battle, snapping Rabadanov’s 12-fight win streak. While Rabadanov controlled the fight on the ground, it was Davis’s striking that ultimately led to his victory.

Three champions were crowned during the PFL 9 event, solidifying this tournament as a landmark event in the history of the organization. With Carmouche and Davis taking their respective titles, PFL continues to redefine success in the sport.