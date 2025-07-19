Carnival Cruise Announces New Sailings from New Orleans Starting Spring 2024

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its offerings from New Orleans, announcing that the Carnival Liberty will be based in the city starting in spring 2024. The ship will set sail from the Port of New Orleans on Sunday, marking the beginning of voyages to Carnival’s newest destination, Celebration Key, in the Bahamas.

Celebration Key, located on the south side of Grand Bahama, opens this weekend. The island resort spans 65 acres and features five distinct areas, each providing unique experiences, including white sand beaches, family-friendly games, and the world’s largest swim-up bar. There will also be a Bahamian artisan market, various restaurants, and an adults-only club.

Carnival President Christine Duffy highlighted the significance of expanding cruise services in New Orleans. “More capacity with a larger ship means more tourism activity for Port NOLA and the region, where we’ve enjoyed a successful partnership for over three decades,” she stated.

The cruise line is also rolling out its 2027-28 cruise schedule, which includes the return of Carnival Dream to New Orleans in May 2027. This 4,600-passenger vessel will join Carnival Liberty and offer four- and five-day voyages to Mexico.

“We plan on going on a cruise in the fall,” said Felicia Allen Bass, a frequent cruiser. “And that just means we will have to go on another one when the bigger ship comes through.”

Port NOLA has seen significant growth, reporting a record 1.2 million passengers last year. Officials expect that number to increase to 1.5 million by 2027 as Carnival and other cruise lines expand their operations. Norwegian Cruise Line is set to debut a new 5,000-passenger vessel out of New Orleans this fall, with Royal Caribbean also planning to introduce a larger vessel by 2026.

Local businesses are anticipating increased traffic as well, with seafood stands like Mr. Shrimp, located on the Riverwalk, benefiting from the influx of cruisers. “Having another cruise down here, thank you for that, because that’s going to help with business for us,” said owner Larry Thompson Jr.

Officials estimate that the cruise industry generates approximately $450 million annually for the city, a figure expected to rise with the return of larger ships and increased voyages.