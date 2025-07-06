Caro Quintero Faces Death Penalty Hearing for DEA Agent’s Murder

Brooklyn, New York — Rafael Caro Quintero, a notorious figure in drug trafficking, is set for a pivotal court hearing on September 18, 2025, regarding allegations related to the murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Quintero, 72, co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and organized crime.

This hearing comes after U.S. prosecutors, led by Joseph Nocella, delivered sensitive materials to Quintero’s defense, including recordings related to Camarena’s abduction, torture, and murder. The evidence is drawn from a long investigation that has spanned decades.

During a prior court session on June 25, federal prosecutor Sarita Komatireddy highlighted the complexity of the case, indicating the possibility of seeking the death penalty, although a final decision has yet to be made. Komatireddy emphasized that the prosecution continues to gather evidence pertaining to Quintero’s alleged crimes.

The case dates back to February 1985, when Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was believed to be targeted after his investigations led to significant drug busts, including the destruction of a marijuana plantation owned by Quintero. Camarena was tortured and later found murdered.

Following his extradition to the U.S. after being captured in 2022, Quintero has continued to maintain his innocence in regards to Camarena’s death. However, a federal judge has now raised questions about whether Quintero could potentially be sentenced to death if convicted.

As federal authorities prepare for the upcoming hearing, Quintero remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.