Sports
Carolina Hurricanes Extend Contract with Forward Seth Jarvis
The Carolina Hurricanes have announced the signing of forward Seth Jarvis to a substantial eight-year contract valued at $63.2 million. This agreement is aimed at securing one of the team’s talented young forwards for the long term.
The announcement occurred on Saturday, with the contract including over $29.2 million in signing bonuses. General Manager Eric Tulsky praised Jarvis, highlighting his status as a cornerstone player for the franchise.
Jarvis, who is 22 years old, has emerged as a crucial member of the Hurricanes, contributing significantly to the team’s recent success. He demonstrated his capabilities as a reliable player in all situations, which contributed to the team’s streak of six consecutive postseason appearances.
Throughout the last season, Jarvis excelled, placing second among the team’s skaters with career-high statistics, including 33 goals and 67 points. His performance also featured achievements such as 13 power-play goals, nine shorthanded goals, and nine game-winning goals. In the 11 playoff games, he delivered a remarkable five goals, contributing significantly to the team’s efforts.
Despite facing injuries, including a torn labrum and a broken finger during the season and playoffs, Jarvis displayed tenacity and a commitment to playing through pain. He expressed that these challenges only made him play more fearlessly.
This offseason has been notable for the Hurricanes as they have seen changes within the roster, including the loss of significant players such as Jake Guentzel and Brett Pesce.
