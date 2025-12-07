Carolina Panthers Eye Ohio State Linebacker Sonny Styles for 2026 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are already looking towards the 2026 NFL Draft, and one name gaining traction is Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. With the 2025 NFL season underway, prospects like Styles are being evaluated for their potential impact on the team, especially as the Panthers consider their roster needs moving forward.

Sonny Styles comes from a football family; his father, Lorenzo Styles, played six seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Sonny reclassified to graduate from high school early, joining Ohio State as a true freshman at just 17 years old. Since then, Styles has impressed both on and off the field, balancing academic pursuits with football.

Originally starting as a safety, Styles switched to linebacker in 2024, which has allowed him to thrive as a playmaker. This season, his athleticism stands out, as he measures 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 245 pounds. Styles clocked a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, jumped 11 feet in the broad jump, and reached a vertical of 40 inches. He excels in run defense, using his size and speed to overmatch blockers.

In pass coverage, Styles uses his long arms and agility to dominate large areas of the field. However, it’s not just his physical gifts that make him a top prospect. His football intelligence is a critical aspect of his game, allowing him to read plays effectively and act quickly.

Although he has limited weaknesses, some scouts have noted that Styles struggles in man coverage against fast receivers. Additionally, his inexperience as a linebacker presents a learning curve as he adapts to the demands of the position. Nonetheless, with time, many believe he can excel at the next level.

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Styles is projected to be a first-round pick due to his impressive combination of athleticism, intelligence, and production on the field. Teams like the Panthers, who have a legacy of converting safeties to linebackers, may see Styles as a perfect fit within their system.

The Panthers’ coaching staff, led by experienced former players like Dan Morgan, Thomas Davis, and Luke Kuechly, could provide Styles with the mentorship he needs to develop his skills further.

As speculation heats up on whether the Panthers should select Styles if he is available, fans are eager to hear opinions on this potential pick.