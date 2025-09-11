Carolina Panthers Fire Employee Over Insensitive Social Media Post

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have fired an employee for making an insensitive social media post regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative commentator.

Charlie Rock, who worked as a football communications coordinator, was let go after posting a video on his personal Instagram account. The post included a clip of Kirk and a caption questioning public sadness over Kirk’s death.

The Panthers confirmed Rock’s termination Thursday and issued a statement on social media. They emphasized that the views expressed by employees do not represent the organization, stating, “We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”

Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday during an event organized by his group, Turning Point USA. Authorities are continuing their investigation and are searching for a suspect.

Rock joined the Panthers as a public relations intern last year before being promoted to his current position. He has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding his dismissal.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism. Many social media users have expressed their disapproval of Rock’s comments, labeling them as inappropriate.

Meanwhile, Kirk’s family and supporters are mourning his loss. A spokesperson for Turning Point USA called Kirk a vital figure in conservative politics and asked for prayers for his family.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, former President Donald Trump announced plans to posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, praising Kirk’s impact on the nation.