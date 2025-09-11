News
Carolina Panthers Fire Employee Over Insensitive Social Media Post
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have fired an employee for making an insensitive social media post regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative commentator.
Charlie Rock, who worked as a football communications coordinator, was let go after posting a video on his personal Instagram account. The post included a clip of Kirk and a caption questioning public sadness over Kirk’s death.
The Panthers confirmed Rock’s termination Thursday and issued a statement on social media. They emphasized that the views expressed by employees do not represent the organization, stating, “We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”
Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday during an event organized by his group, Turning Point USA. Authorities are continuing their investigation and are searching for a suspect.
Rock joined the Panthers as a public relations intern last year before being promoted to his current position. He has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding his dismissal.
The incident has sparked widespread criticism. Many social media users have expressed their disapproval of Rock’s comments, labeling them as inappropriate.
Meanwhile, Kirk’s family and supporters are mourning his loss. A spokesperson for Turning Point USA called Kirk a vital figure in conservative politics and asked for prayers for his family.
In the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, former President Donald Trump announced plans to posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, praising Kirk’s impact on the nation.
Recent Posts
- Barron Trump Transfers to NYU’s D.C. Campus, Resides in White House
- Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired at UMass Boston
- Missouri Attorney General Withdraws Social Media Regulation Proposal
- Adobe Boosts Revenue Targets Amid AI Innovations
- Michelle Wu Dominates Boston Mayoral Primary with 49-Point Margin
- Landry Shamet Rejoins New York Knicks on One-Year Deal
- Tufts University Launches Tuition Pact to Support Low-Income Students
- Potential LIRR Strike Looms as Union Votes on Walkout
- Ukrainian President Warns of Escalation After Russian Drones Enter Poland
- Trump Appeals to Supreme Court Over Foreign Aid Funding Dispute
- Community Celebrates Life of Rosie Marie Burkett in Pearland, Texas
- Astros Beat Blue Jays 3-2 After Dramatic Ninth-Inning Homer
- Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Celebrate Love and Marriage
- Family Demands Justice After Police Shooting of Stockton Teen
- Warner Bros. Discovery Sues Sling TV Over New Package Offerings
- Reality Winner Shares Story in Memoir, Reflects on Leaks and Prison Life
- Boulder Schools on Lockdown Amid Report of Armed Man
- Freddie Mac Reports Significant Drop in Mortgage Rates
- Real Madrid Women Face Critical Match Against Eintracht Frankfurt
- Texas Officer Saves Choking Toddler with Quick Action