Sports
Carolina Panthers Gear Up for Season Under Head Coach Dave Canales
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are entering their second season under head coach Dave Canales, who led the team to a 5-12 record in his first year. While this record may not seem thrilling, it reflects an improvement from a dismal two-win season in 2022.
Expectations for the Panthers remain low, according to recent media assessments. Ben Solak of ESPN ranked the Panthers’ coaching staff as the 24th-best in the league for the upcoming season. Although he praised Canales for his work in his first season, Solak acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead.
“Still, it’s tough to get the Panthers much higher than this until we see what it looks like for a second season,” Solak wrote. He noted that the team’s offense improved not only from quarterback Bryce Young‘s performance but also from enhancements to the running game.
The reworked offensive line, paired with Canales and Joe Idzik’s strategy of using heavy personnel and downhill runs, has led to a more consistent offensive attack. “When you pound the rock, you create easier reads for a young quarterback, and those one-on-one downfield opportunities can boost confidence,” Solak added.
The key questions for the Panthers this season are whether Chuba Hubbard can maintain his performance and if they can expand Young’s responsibilities. As the season approaches, the Panthers know they have significant work ahead to prove their critics wrong.
