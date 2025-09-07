Carolina Panthers Ready for Season Opener Against Jaguars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The excitement is building for the Carolina Panthers as they prepare to kick off the 2025 NFL season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just days remaining, the focus turns to rookie linebacker Princely Umanmielen, who has switched to the number 3 jersey this year.

Umanmielen, who played collegiately at Ole Miss, is anticipated to play a vital role on the team. At age 23, he enters the season as a pass-rushing specialist, showing promise alongside fellow rookie linebacker Nic Scourton. Coach Frank Reich remains optimistic about Umanmielen’s growth despite the typical challenges faced by first-year players.

“He’s developing well and we have high expectations for him,” Reich said in a recent press conference. “But it’s important not to put too much weight on his shoulders too early.”

The number 3 jersey has a legacy for the Panthers, which was previously donned by notable players like Matt Moore and Derek Anderson. Panthers fans hope Umanmielen can redefine that history and make the number a standout on the field this season.

As the game day approaches, anticipation builds among fans and players alike. Kickoff for the matchup against the Jaguars is set for September 10, 2025. Carolina is looking to start the season off strong and make an early statement in the NFL.