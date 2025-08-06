Sports
Carolina Panthers Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. Shines in Early Training Camp
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is making waves in his first NFL training camp with the Carolina Panthers. Selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Horn is quickly being recognized as one of the biggest steals of the draft.
On Saturday night, during a team scrimmage at Bank of America Stadium, Horn showcased his skills by catching two touchdown passes from veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. His impressive performance heightened expectations as he prepares for the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday.
Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 174 pounds, Horn’s speed is apparent, with a recorded 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. After a standout college career at Colorado, he credits his past experiences for readiness at the professional level. ‘I just love the way that he plays football,’ said Panthers coach Dave Canales. ‘It’s full speed all the time.’
Horn’s determination will be crucial as Carolina aims to reduce its roster to 53 players by August 27. Coach Canales noted Horn’s immense energy and willingness to learn, calling it a vital part of what makes him special. ‘He studies, he’s here early, he’s here late. He’s very curious by nature,’ Canales explained.
A perfectly timed double move during practice demonstrated Horn’s skills as he left safety Tre’von Moehrig trailing behind. Teammates have praised his route-running ability, with tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders commenting on Horn’s exceptional quickness and body control. ‘You’ve just got to do your best to guard him,’ Sanders added.
Looking ahead, Horn is set to reunite with former teammate Shedeur Sanders, now with the Browns. Both players hope to establish themselves on the NFL stage this Friday in what is more than just a preseason game; it’s a chance to begin their careers on a strong note.
