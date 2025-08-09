Sports
Carolina Panthers Rookie Trevor Etienne Poised for Preseason Breakout
Charlotte, North Carolina – The Carolina Panthers are focusing on their running back depth as they gear up for the upcoming NFL season. Analysts are keeping a close eye on rookie Trevor Etienne, who has the potential to make a significant impact.
This offseason has brought changes in the Panthers’ running back room. Chuba Hubbard returns as the starting back, while the organization has added talent around him. Miles Sanders was released, paving the way for new faces to step up. Among the new additions is Rico Dowdle, who recently had a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Dowdle, known for his value on the field, brings experience alongside Hubbard, enhancing the team’s running game. The Panthers also selected Etienne in the draft, and team executives believe he possesses the skills to contribute immediately.
“Trevor Etienne is an interesting player to monitor over the preseason,” said analyst Cameron Sheath. “He brings dual-threat capabilities, which complement what Hubbard and Dowdle offer.” Last season, Hubbard had the fewest average yards per target of all running backs with at least 40 targets, while Dowdle finished seventh-fewest.
Etienne is expected to appear in limited snaps during the preseason initially but could see more involvement as the games progress. His opportunity to shine comes at a crucial time, as the team will assess his capability to perform under pressure.
“We have the luxury of bringing Etienne along at his pace,” said head coach Dave Canales. “With Hubbard and Dowdle already established, there is room for him to carve out a role.”
The Panthers are optimistic about Etienne’s future and are keen to see how he adapts during the preseason games. As the team prepares to face the Cleveland Browns, all eyes will be on the rookie as he aims to prove his worth in the NFL.
