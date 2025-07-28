Sports
Carolina Panthers Secondary Faces Major Challenges Ahead of 2025 Season
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The Carolina Panthers are heading into the 2025 season with significant concerns about their secondary. After a disappointing performance in 2024, the team has made some moves, but many believe their situation remains dire.
The biggest change has been the four-year, $100 million extension of cornerback Jaycee Horn, which was deemed crucial for the team’s future. According to sports journalist Alex Ballentine, “That was a critical step to keep the building block in the secondary. The rest still feels like it’s still under construction.”
The Panthers have attempted to bolster their roster by re-signing Mike Jackson to a two-year deal and signing free agent Tre'von Moehrig. However, the remaining members of the secondary mainly consist of lesser-known players and special teams contributors.
Ballentine added that the Panthers are hopeful Moehrig will provide a much-needed upgrade. Still, the reliance on fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom alongside Nick Scott and Demani Richardson to fill key roles raises concerns. “There are simply more questions than answers in the back half right now,” Ballentine stated.
Last season, Jackson excelled in the CB2 role, but uncertainty looms over the rest of the secondary. With an improved front seven expected in 2025, the potential for the secondary’s weaknesses to become more evident is high.
The Panthers’ situation will be critical to monitor as they prepare for the upcoming season and seek to turn their fortunes around.
