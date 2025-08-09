Caroline Garcia Survives Thrilling Opener at Cincinnati Open

Cincinnati, OH – Former Cincinnati Open champion Caroline Garcia provided a thrilling start to her campaign at this year’s tournament, showcasing her trademark rollercoaster play on August 8, 2025.

Garcia, who is competing as a wild card after her 2022 win, battled through to a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory against her opponent in a match that lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes. The score reflects only part of the story, filled with drama typical of Garcia’s career.

At 31, Garcia raced ahead with impressive volleys and powerful shots, surprising fans given her lengthy absence since the French Open. However, the match was marked by dramatic swings, including blown leads and critical errors at key moments.

In the first set, Garcia lost after starting 3-0, 40-0 up. Despite leading 5-2 in the second, she faced four set points before taking control in the final set. Next, she will take on No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova, whom she has previously defeated.

After her match, Garcia reflected on the daunting conditions, describing the day as “hot as hell.” She admitted that self-doubt crept in but credited her team and support from fans for pushing her to continue. “I felt like I let my opportunity go away,” she said. “But for some reason, I got a lot of support from my team and the people here, and I wanted to try to the end.”

Garcia has also received a wild card for this month’s US Open, marking her final tournament as she heads toward retirement.

Other matches on the same day witnessed significant efforts, including qualifier Leolia Jeanjean, who achieved her first tour-level hard-court win, and Lucia Bronzetti, who saved a match point to triumph in a thrilling showdown.