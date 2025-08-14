Entertainment
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Iconic Wedding Dress Redefined Bridal Fashion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) — In 1996, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy married John F. Kennedy Jr. in a private ceremony on Cumberland Island, Georgia. The event was notable not just for its exclusivity but for Bessette-Kennedy’s choice of a wedding dress that would disrupt bridal fashion norms for years to come.
Her gown, a simple white slip dress designed by Narciso Rodriguez, was cut on the bias and featured a scooped cowl neckline. Completed with a silk tulle veil and crystal beaded Manolo Blahnik sandals, the look was minimalistic and elegant, contrasting sharply with the elaborate gowns typical of royal weddings at the time.
Bessette-Kennedy, a prominent publicist at Calvin Klein, surprised many by choosing the relatively unknown Rodriguez instead of established designers like John Galliano or her own employer. Nair, author of “CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion,” noted, “I think the fact that she chose an unknown friend… is just her all along: Championing her friends and wanting them to enjoy her new limelight.”
In interviews, Rodriguez expressed that the dress was made with love and described it as “sensuous.” The final version took three months to create and was valued at around $40,000. The simplicity of the dress eventually inspired a shift in bridal fashion, leading to a rise in sleek silhouettes, as noted by fashion critics.
Before Bessette-Kennedy, wedding gowns often reflected a fairytale aesthetic, as seen in the elaborate designs worn by Janet Jackson and Princess Diana. However, Bessette-Kennedy’s understated dress marked a departure from that trend, emphasizing modern minimalism and paving the way for future bridal styles.
Fashion editor Alexandra Macon revealed that many brides cite Bessette-Kennedy’s look as an inspiration for their own weddings. Even Meghan Markle praised it in an interview prior to her own royal wedding, calling it her favorite celebrity wedding dress.
Nair concluded, “That’s why we’re talking about it today, 25 years on.” The enduring legacy of the dress continues to resonate within the bridal fashion industry.
