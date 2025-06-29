Sports
Carpenter’s Home Run Sparks Tigers’ Offense After Slump
Detroit, MI – Kerry Carpenter broke out of a slump with a two-run home run Tuesday, June 24, at Comerica Park, helping the Detroit Tigers defeat the Oakland Athletics. The homer came on a 3-0 count against right-hander Luis Severino, marking Carpenter’s first home run since June 2.
Carpenter, 27, had struggled for over a month, hitting just .122 with no walks and 15 strikeouts in a 17-game span without a home run. Despite his struggles, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch remained supportive, continuing to place Carpenter in the batting order against right-handed pitchers. “It means a lot, honestly,” Carpenter said on Thursday, June 26. “I know there were probably people calling for my head for a while, but it’s nice that A.J. has my back.”
Hinch praised Carpenter’s potential impact on the game, stating, “He’s one swing away from directly impacting a win. If he gets a good pitch to hit and stays in the strike zone, Kerry is as impactful as anybody.” Carpenter acknowledged that his recent swing adjustments have led to better decision-making at the plate.
“Sometimes it’s really tough because you feel like you’re letting people down,” Carpenter said. “I heard somebody say that whatever we’re going through, Jesus suffered more than we’re suffering. That helps set my heart in the right spot.” His faith in Jesus has provided support during challenging times.
Carpenter ranks as one of MLB’s top sluggers against right-handed pitchers, leading the Tigers with a .994 OPS against them in 2024. He is eager to return to that form, stating, “I’m up there to do damage, and I’m confident in that.”
The home run against Severino could signal a turning point in Carpenter’s season. “I didn’t want to have any doubt,” he said. “When my timing is off, I don’t see the ball as well.” His confidence returned, and he hopes for continued success moving forward.
