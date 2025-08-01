Carrie and Aidan’s Relationship Hits Rock Bottom in Latest Episode

NEW YORK, NY — In the latest episode of HBO Max’s And Just Like That…, viewers witnessed the emotional unraveling of Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw’s relationship once again. The episode, which aired on July 24, 2025, brought tensions between the couple to a boiling point, illustrating how past grievances and insecurities can resurface.

The episode kicks off with Aidan spending an extended amount of time at Carrie’s apartment, where old memories lead to new conflicts. The tension escalates as Aidan interrogates Carrie’s neighbor, Duncan, about his pipe-smoking habit, mirroring Aidan’s past discomfort with Carrie’s smoking. Carrie speculates that Aidan’s anger stems not just from jealousy of Duncan but also from insecurities surrounding their relationship.

Meanwhile, Carrie’s friends are also facing their own challenges. Charlotte struggles with vertigo, while Lisa‘s husband, Herbert, fails at sticking to his diet, prompting Lisa to suggest he use Ozempic. Seema gives a crystal deodorant a try, only to be embarrassed when she realizes it doesn’t work before a crucial meeting.

Amidst these distractions, a pivotal moment unfolds when Miranda confesses her alcoholism to her girlfriend, Joy, showing a moment of vulnerability amidst the comedic chaos.

The relationship drama escalates when Aidan invites Carrie and Duncan for a dinner he prepared, but Carrie dismisses him, leading to further conflict. After a long day, when Carrie comes home and attempts to cuddle with Aidan, he outright rejects her, telling her to shower due to the smell of smoke. This cold response leads Carrie to spend the night in a separate room.

The next day, they meet for lunch, attempting to address their issues. During their conversation, Aidan admits to having trust issues, which Carrie promptly challenges by questioning whether he means past or present. Their discussion quickly spirals, revealing their unresolved feelings about trust and commitment.

“I was 100 percent in,” Carrie says, but when pressed for clarification, she inadvertently reveals that she is no longer committed. As Aidan acknowledges his heartbreak, the couple comes to a mutual decision that their relationship cannot continue. The episode closes with Carrie reflecting on her past, underscoring the series’ themes of love, loss, and the complexities of moving on.

As the final scenes unfold, scenes of Carrie withdrawing from the relationship play alongside Taylor Swift’s song “How Did It End?”, echoing the farewell to yet another chapter in her tumultuous love life.