Entertainment
Carrie and Aidan’s Relationship Faces Trust Issues in Latest Episode
NEW YORK, NY — Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw‘s relationship suffered another setback in the latest episode of “And Just Like That…” that aired on July 24. The emotional struggle brought a renewed focus on their past, marked by trust issues and misunderstandings.
The episode began with Aidan showing discomfort toward Duncan, Carrie’s neighbor, during a backyard encounter where he questioned Duncan about his pipe-smoking habit. Carrie sensed Aidan’s jealousy stemmed from their past issues rather than any real concern over Duncan.
Meanwhile, the other friends in Carrie’s circle faced their challenges. Charlotte dealt with vertigo, Lisa encouraged her husband Herbert to use Ozempic for weight loss, and Seema tested an unconventional crystal deodorant, leading to embarrassment during a meeting.
Back in Carrie’s world, Aidan extended an invitation for dinner to Carrie, who was working late with Duncan. Upon returning home, Carrie found Aidan pushed her away, citing the smell of smoke from Duncan’s pipe, which resulted in Carrie spending the night in another room.
The tension escalated when Aidan invited Carrie to lunch and revealed he struggled with trust issues around her. Carrie confronted Aidan about his choice of words, questioning whether he was speaking in the present or past tense regarding his trust issues.
“I was 100 percent in,” Carrie noted, expressing frustration over Aidan’s lingering suspicions. The conversation took a painful turn, leading to an emotional breakup as Carrie felt she had given all she could to the relationship. Both parted with a heavy heart, accompanied by Taylor Swift‘s poignant song, “How Did It End?” over the scene.
The episode underscored the complexities of Carrie and Aidan’s relationship, marked by a mix of nostalgia and unresolved issues from their history.
