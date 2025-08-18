Entertainment
Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic Final Stroll in ‘And Just Like That’
NEW YORK, USA — The finale of ‘And Just Like That…’ aired Thursday, marking the end of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s journey as Carrie Bradshaw, which spanned over two decades. In a nod to her own footwear line, Parker donned shoes from her brand for this final episode, adding a personal touch to her character’s last stroll through Manhattan.
Costume designer Molly Rogers revealed that the choice of shoes was strategic. “We chose hers for a reason, just like signing off,” she told Footwear News. The character previously showcased various renowned brands but capped her story wearing her own creations, which closed last year.
The iconic D'Orsay heels worn by Carrie featured a vibrant hue, dubbed DayGlo pink by Rogers. “At the beginning of each season, we would meet and look at footwear history books,” she explained, highlighting the collaboration between Parker and the design team to create the perfect fit for the character.
This finale outfit diverged from Carrie’s typical style, comprising a crinoline and a striking cranberry tulle skirt—elements that Rogers believed were essential to encapsulate Carrie’s essence one last time. “There were several details about this style that Carrie would not normally wear,” Rogers noted.
As the plot unfolded, the finale aimed to resonate with themes of independence and personal growth. The episode featured moments reflecting on relationships, marriage, and what it means to navigate life without a partner.
Despite the various reflections and discussions between characters, Rogers expressed a sense of finality through the costume choices. She recalled a similar moment from the original ‘Sex and the City’ series and viewed the final outfit as a “bookend” to Carrie’s long journey.
After years of character development and evolving narratives, the series concluded with Carrie embracing her independence, illustrated through a powerful final monologue. The closing scene left an impression: Carrie, at home, relishing solitude with her shoes still on, signifies her transition into a new chapter.
As Parker remarked, “I feel really good about the principle by which we’re making this decision.” The ending emphasizes the essence of the character—one who navigates life on her own terms, forever a fashion icon.
Recent Posts
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features