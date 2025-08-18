Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic Final Stroll in ‘And Just Like That’

NEW YORK, USA — The finale of ‘And Just Like That…’ aired Thursday, marking the end of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s journey as Carrie Bradshaw, which spanned over two decades. In a nod to her own footwear line, Parker donned shoes from her brand for this final episode, adding a personal touch to her character’s last stroll through Manhattan.

Costume designer Molly Rogers revealed that the choice of shoes was strategic. “We chose hers for a reason, just like signing off,” she told Footwear News. The character previously showcased various renowned brands but capped her story wearing her own creations, which closed last year.

The iconic D'Orsay heels worn by Carrie featured a vibrant hue, dubbed DayGlo pink by Rogers. “At the beginning of each season, we would meet and look at footwear history books,” she explained, highlighting the collaboration between Parker and the design team to create the perfect fit for the character.

This finale outfit diverged from Carrie’s typical style, comprising a crinoline and a striking cranberry tulle skirt—elements that Rogers believed were essential to encapsulate Carrie’s essence one last time. “There were several details about this style that Carrie would not normally wear,” Rogers noted.

As the plot unfolded, the finale aimed to resonate with themes of independence and personal growth. The episode featured moments reflecting on relationships, marriage, and what it means to navigate life without a partner.

Despite the various reflections and discussions between characters, Rogers expressed a sense of finality through the costume choices. She recalled a similar moment from the original ‘Sex and the City’ series and viewed the final outfit as a “bookend” to Carrie’s long journey.

After years of character development and evolving narratives, the series concluded with Carrie embracing her independence, illustrated through a powerful final monologue. The closing scene left an impression: Carrie, at home, relishing solitude with her shoes still on, signifies her transition into a new chapter.

As Parker remarked, “I feel really good about the principle by which we’re making this decision.” The ending emphasizes the essence of the character—one who navigates life on her own terms, forever a fashion icon.