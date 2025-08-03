Entertainment
Carrie Bradshaw’s Journey Ends: ‘And Just Like That…’ Concludes
NEW YORK, NY — The story of Carrie Bradshaw is coming to a close. HBO Max‘s series “And Just Like That…” will end after its third season, series showrunner Michael Patrick King announced on August 1, 2025.
King revealed that the series will conclude with a two-part finale later this month, bringing the total episodes of the revival to 12. The original “Sex and the City,” which debuted in 1998, enjoyed a six-season run and generated two feature films, making the characters household names.
"And Just Like That…" launched in December 2021 as a sequel, following Carrie and her friends as they navigated the complexities of life and friendship in their 50s. Notably absent from the revival was Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, though she made a brief appearance in season 2.
In a heartfelt message on social media, King explained his decision to end the series while writing the final episode. He aimed to avoid overshadowing the joy of the current season by waiting to announce the show’s conclusion. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” King said.
Sarah Jessica Parker, who has portrayed Carrie for 27 years, reflected on her character’s impact. “I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have,” she wrote. Parker’s post included a montage of moments from the series, showcasing her emotional journey.
Co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also expressed their sadness over the finale. Nixon shared her support through social media, while Davis wrote about her love for the cast and crew, and her sadness at the series’ conclusion.
Parker echoed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude for her time on the show. “I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do,” she wrote, wrapping up her reflections on this iconic role.
The upcoming finale of “And Just Like That…” promises to offer closure for fans who have followed Carrie Bradshaw’s adventures for decades.
