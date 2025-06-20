Carrie Coon Prepares for The Gilded Age After The White Lotus

Pound Ridge, New York – Carrie Coon has been juggling multiple roles as she transitions from filming the acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus in Thailand to her next character in The Gilded Age, which premieres on June 22.

With only 48 hours between her last day on one show and her first on another, Coon faced unique challenges. She was determined to maintain her look as Bertha Russell, a character inspired by Alva Vanderbilt, while grappling with the warm climate of Thailand.

“I could not get a tan,” Coon said, explaining her preparations. She spent her downtime indoors, going out only in the cooler evening hours to swim, and avoiding direct sunlight.

Despite her years of experience and success on shows like Fargo, Coon found the shift in atmosphere daunting. “The first few days this time were terrifying. I was just like, ‘I don’t know who I am right now,'” she shared.

The Gilded Age, created by Julian Fellowes, has had mixed reviews but gained enough popularity for a third season following its successful first and second seasons. The new season sees Coon’s character pushing her daughter to marry the Duke of Buckingham, a plot twist that she feels may challenge audience sympathies towards her character.

“She’s just judging her daughter all the time,” Coon explained. But she also sees a transformation in their relationship by the season’s end as they begin to understand each other better.

During the filming of The White Lotus, Coon enjoyed creating chemistry with her co-stars, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan, while acknowledging the difficulty of moving quickly between roles. She reflected on how filming in Thailand led to personal and professional growth, revealing that the time spent together helped develop their on-screen friendship.

Pondering her experiences and her character’s journey, Coon said, “Why aren’t we all wearing wigs all the time?” highlighting the physical transformation her roles require.

As they shot intense scenes in the Thai heat, she noted the challenges, including a memorable dining scene where they had to deal with extreme temperatures. “The conditions were so punishingly hot… we were using sodden tissues to pat ourselves down between takes,” she said.

Fans eagerly anticipate Coon’s return to The Gilded Age, where she promises intriguing plotlines and character arcs. “Bertha always wins, but the consequences are getting harder to navigate,” she hints, suggesting even deeper conflicts and resolutions for her character in the upcoming season.

As the premiere approaches, Coon reflects on her path in the industry, but she remains focused on the characters she portrays, acknowledging that storytelling remains at the heart of her work in television.