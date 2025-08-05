Carrie Underwood Debuts New Hair Color After 30 Years

Nashville, TN – Carrie Underwood is embracing a new look as she returns to her natural hair color for the first time in 30 years. On August 4, the 42-year-old country music star revealed her new brownish-blonde hair color on Instagram.

Underwood shared that she hadn’t seen her natural hair color since she was around 12 years old. She stated, “Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”

She thanked Nashville-based colorist Katelin for helping her with the transformation, adding the hashtag #NewOldMe. Her followers quickly responded with positive feedback, with one commenting, “YASS!! I wish more women would embrace their more natural color! It looks great @carrieunderwood.” Another praised her for the timing, saying, “You’re gorge either way! But I am loving this natural look for fall!! So pretty!!”

Underwood has expressed a desire to experiment with her hair color in the past. In 2012, she voiced her concerns about shocking her fans. “I’d love to do a little more with hair color. I’ve always been blonde! The problem is, I don’t want to shock people,” she said.

Alongside her hair transformation, Underwood is preparing for her 13th consecutive year performing the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The upcoming season opener will take place on September 7, with the Baltimore Ravens facing off against the Buffalo Bills.

Creative director Tripp Dixon noted that this year’s performance would be special as it marks the 20th season of Sunday Night Football. Underwood reflected on her excitement, stating, “We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again. I can’t wait for the world to see it!”