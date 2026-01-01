Carrie Underwood’s ‘Good Morning America’ Outfits Spark Mixed Reactions

NEW YORK, NY — Country music star Carrie Underwood caused a stir during her appearance on “Good Morning America” in August 2024 while promoting her album “Denim and Rhinestones.” The singer performed her hit song “Last Name” clad in a striking outfit that some called eye-catching and others deemed inappropriate.

Underwood, then 41, rocked a rhinestone jacket, a white top, and denim short-shorts adorned with a colorful rhinestone belt and denim boots with silver-capped toes. However, her choice of shorts drew criticism from viewers. One Instagram user referred to them as a “bedazzled denim diaper,” noting that the shorts were excessively short, leading to an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Critics flocked to social media, expressing their displeasure at Underwood’s style. Comments included frustrations like, “She could wear a pair of pants occasionally. We all know she has great legs.” Some suggested the camera angles exacerbated the perception of the outfit’s shortcomings.

This wasn’t the first time Underwood faced fashion criticism on GMA. A notable misstep occurred during her 2006 appearance when she wore knee-length Bermuda shorts with an off-the-shoulder peasant blouse over a corset-style vest. Critics noted that while the outfit had its quirks, it was less controversial by family TV standards.

More recently, the singer’s appearance in March 2025 featured a blend of bell-bottom pants and a business suit that left viewers puzzled. Despite these fashion faux pas, Underwood has received praise for some of her more successful looks, including a polished ensemble in October 2007 and a stylish black dress in November 2018 when she was pregnant with her second son.

Underwood continues to dominate the country music scene with her dynamic presence and isn’t deterred by fashion criticisms. As she prepares for her 13th season as the anthem singer for “Sunday Night Football,” the spotlight remains fixed on her lifestyle, fashion, and performances.