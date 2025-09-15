Carrie Underwood’s Journey From Humble Beginnings to Farm Life in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Carrie Underwood, the country music star who won American Idol in 2005, has transformed her humble beginnings in Oklahoma into a flourishing career with nine albums and eight Grammy Awards. Today, Underwood and her family call a 400-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, home.

After winning American Idol, Underwood bought her first property in Franklin in 2005. Built in 1998, the home featured approximately 3,000 square feet of living space. With three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, it was modest by today’s standards. Underwood sold the home in 2013 for $372,500 after initially listing it at $419,900.

In 2007, she purchased an Italian-style villa in Brentwood, Tennessee, for around $1.35 million. This expansive home, set within a guard-gated golf community, offered four bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus scenic views of rolling hills. The property was a luxurious upgrade, featuring amenities like a grand foyer, marble floors, and numerous fireplaces.

However, a fall at the Brentwood property in 2017 prompted Underwood to reconsider her residence. She suffered a wrist injury and later stated, “I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.” Following the incident, the duo decided to leave the neighborhood.

They sold the villa in early 2019 for $1.41 million. Shortly after, the couple invested in a home in Ottawa, Canada, that they sold in 2014 for an undisclosed sum. Meanwhile, in 2011, Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher custom-built their dream home on 400 acres in Franklin.

Underwood described her vision for the new home in 2016, saying, “My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs.” The sprawling estate, complete with horse stables and a garden, has served as a backdrop for family life, as the couple welcomed two sons during their time there.

Carrie has shared snapshots of her farm life on social media, showcasing beautiful features, including a rustic kitchen and expansive grounds. “My garden is one of my happy places,” she wrote on Instagram.

Now, as the family continues their life on the farm, it remains their primary residence, where they enjoy the outdoors while living away from the glare of Las Vegas where Underwood often performs.