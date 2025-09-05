Carrie Underwood Rumored to Struggle with Farm Workers Amid Immigration Policies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A rumor circulating online claims that country singer Carrie Underwood is facing challenges running her farm due to a lack of migrant workers, allegedly influenced by immigration policies under former President Donald Trump.

The speculation began in August and September 2025, primarily spreading through social media and various gossip sites. Some users pointed to Underwood’s performance at Trump’s inauguration in January 2025 as a catalyst for her supposed troubles.

One post notably stated, “Remember Carrie Underwood, who sang at Trump’s inaugural? Well, she is reportedly struggling! Her huge farm in Tennessee is collapsing. Why? Her migrant workers are afraid to come to work now!” However, this claim lacks solid evidence and seems to have originated from a report by RadarOnline.

A representative for Underwood did not respond to requests for comment, and the source of the RadarOnline article was an anonymous tip, failing to provide further details about her farm situation.

While it’s true that some reports from credible outlets have linked Trump’s strict immigration policies to worker shortages in agricultural sectors, this does not confirm Underwood’s claims. In an effort to clarify her stance after backlash from her inauguration performance, Underwood told People magazine, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Furthermore, in a social media post from May 2025, Underwood showcased the birth of a new sheep on her farm, indicating her continued involvement and satisfaction with her agricultural pursuits. Despite gossip claims of struggling with farm operations, no substantial evidence has emerged to support these rumors.

As the situation develops, Underwood’s farm life remains under scrutiny, and many continue to question the validity of the circulating claims.