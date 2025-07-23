Carrie Underwood Shows Off Record-Breaking Tomato on Instagram

Chamberlain, SD — Carrie Underwood, the Grammy-winning country singer, took to Instagram to share a surprising find from her backyard: a giant tomato weighing 2.6 pounds, nearly the size of her head. The post generated buzz among her millions of followers, who are well aware of Underwood’s passion for gardening.

Underwood frequently showcases her green thumb, having previously shared photos of homegrown fruits and vegetables. Her latest harvest, while impressive, falls short of the world record for the largest tomato, which was set in 2022 by Del and Julie Faust in Stillwater, Minnesota, with a staggering 11.65-pound tomato.

In the garden, Underwood cultivates a variety of crops and takes care of several farm animals, including sheep. When not judging on “American Idol” or performing, such as during her recent Vegas residency, she dedicates time to her gardening endeavors.

Raised in rural Oklahoma, Underwood developed her love for gardening early on, a skill she has honed throughout her career. She won “American Idol” at just 21 years old and has since released nine albums and gone on several tours.

Underwood’s dual success as a singer and gardener showcases her diverse talents and commitment to a wholesome lifestyle. While her tomato may not be a record breaker, it continues to enhance her reputation as a celebrity with a genuine connection to her roots.

As fans eagerly await news regarding her participation in “American Idol” Season 24, Underwood’s gardening adventures remind them of her down-to-earth nature.