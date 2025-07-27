Carrie Underwood Thrives as a Country Girl on Her Farm

Nashville, Tennessee – Carrie Underwood is embracing her country lifestyle as she spends time on her family farm with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The country superstar balances her career as a performer and ‘American Idol’ judge with homesteading activities that include growing produce and raising livestock.

Recently, Underwood shared photos on social media featuring tomatoes and peaches she harvested from her farm. In a post about her sheep, she described a unique experience while feeding her animals in the orchard. “I love praying out loud in the orchard…it’s so beautiful and peaceful,” she wrote. During her prayer, she was startled by a rat snake but took it as a sign to reflect on the presence of good and evil.

Underwood is also getting into canning, a skill she finds useful for preserving her harvest. She mentioned preparing pot pie filling and cobblers, humorously admitting her uncertainty about her plum project. “I’ll figure out something to do with it! I feel accomplished!!! Yay me!” she wrote.

Since gaining fame by winning ‘American Idol’ in 2005, Underwood has made a name for herself in the music industry. She returned as a judge for ‘American Idol’ season 23 this year, connecting her farm life with her career by naming a lamb after the latest show’s winner, Jamal Roberts.

In a collaboration with a gardening brand, Underwood showcased her green thumb and expressed her passion for growing her own food. She and Fisher have worked hard to develop their garden since moving to their Nashville home, especially during the pandemic.

Underwood shared her dream of reducing grocery store visits, stating, “I love that our meals reflect what we grow ourselves, including the game meat from my husband.” She emphasized sustainability, explaining that her household has zero food waste, with scraps going to her chicken coop or compost.

With a commitment to homesteading, Underwood enjoys the physical labor that comes with farming and feels satisfaction in doing good for her family and the environment.