Business
Carrie Wheeler Steps Down as CEO of Opendoor Technologies
San Francisco, California – Carrie Wheeler has stepped down as the chair and CEO of Opendoor Technologies, effective immediately, the tech-focused real estate company announced on Friday.
This leadership change comes as the company embarks on a search for a new chief executive. In the meantime, Shrisha Radhakrishna will take on the role of President and interim CEO. Wheeler will continue to serve as an advisor to the board until the end of the year.
Following the announcement, Opendoor’s stock surged 16% in premarket trading. The jump reflects investor optimism about the company’s direction during this transition period.
The move aligns with Opendoor’s goal of evolving as a leader in the real estate technology space, though specific reasons for Wheeler’s departure were not disclosed.
This change comes just days after the announcement of an ongoing CEO search at the company. Investors and industry experts are keen to see who will take over the leadership role and guide Opendoor into its next chapter.
