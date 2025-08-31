Carson Beck Faces Pressures Amid Miami’s College Football Rivalry

Miami, Florida — The Miami Hurricanes are set to face the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday, marking one of the most anticipated matchups of college football’s opening weekend. After a 34-23 loss to Ohio State in January, Notre Dame looks to bounce back against a fierce rival. This clash will rekindle a rivalry that peaked in the 1980s when both teams were national powerhouses.

In their 27 all-time meetings, Notre Dame holds a 19-8 advantage, with one tie. The rivalry, known as ‘Catholics vs. Convicts,’ reached its height as the teams met annually from 1980 to 1990, except for 1986. Despite a two-decade hiatus from one another, this will be just their fifth meeting since 1990.

Miami, ranked No. 10 in the preseason, will look to upset Notre Dame with new quarterback Carson Beck at the helm. Beck transferred to Miami after his four-year stint at Georgia, where he won two national championships as a backup. His arrival comes with high expectations, especially after declaring for the NFL Draft before deciding to stay in college.

Off the field, Beck has made headlines for his recent breakup with Hanna Cavinder, a social media influencer and member of the Miami women’s basketball team. The couple dated for nearly a year before their split in early 2025, which was marked by rumors of infidelity and public comments about their relationship.

Cavinder, speaking in a viral interview, expressed her discomfort with Beck’s behavior, stating, ‘I broke up with him because of who he was,’ emphasizing that it wasn’t necessarily due to cheating allegations. Their breakup has brought additional attention to Beck as he prepares for the high-stakes game.

As Miami’s starting quarterback, Beck faces both pressure on the field and the burden of personal misfortunes. He is expected to deliver a strong performance against Notre Dame, with fans hoping he can lead the Hurricanes back to prominence in college football.