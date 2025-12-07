Sports
Carson Beck Leads Miami to Potential Gator Bowl Showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Miami quarterback Carson Beck‘s stellar play this season has breathed new life into the Hurricanes’ football program, setting the stage for a potential appearance in the Gator Bowl.
Beck, who hails from Jacksonville and attended Mandarin High School, has had an exceptional season, culminating with a record-setting performance. As the regular season came to a close, he finished with a 165.79 passer rating and achieved 3,072 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His completion rate of 74.7% set a single-season record for Miami.
In recent victories against teams like Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech, Beck’s impressive stats showed he completed 79.5% of his passes for a total of 1,125 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just one interception in those games.
Now heading towards the bowl season, speculation is rife about the matchups available for Miami. According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, if Miami does not qualify for the College Football Playoff, they are likely to face off in the Gator Bowl in a key matchup. Various projections suggest the Hurricanes could face teams like Tennessee or Texas, which would draw significant interest from fans.
Should Miami secure a spot, it would mark a significant moment for Beck, who once led Georgia High School to wins at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville. The 2025 Gator Bowl is set for December 27 at the same venue.
With the College Football Playoff and Bowl Selection Show scheduled for Sunday, the anticipation continues to build around what bowl game Miami will enter as they look to finish the season strong.
