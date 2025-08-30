Carson Palmer’s Santa Margarita Eagles Win in Overtime Thriller

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — Carson Palmer experienced the highs and lows of coaching for the first time on Thursday night as he led the Santa Margarita Eagles to a 33-27 overtime victory against Corona Centennial. After losing his debut last week, Palmer celebrated his first win as a high school coach at his alma mater.

In an exciting back-and-forth game at Trabuco Hills High, the Eagles rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Freshman running back Adrian Petero scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run after senior linebacker Leki Holani made a crucial fourth-down play to keep the drive alive.

“It feels good when you’re a player, it feels good when you’re a coach,” Palmer said. “There is no difference — and the losses hurt the same whether you’re a player or coach.”

Palo Verde’s Petero finished the game with 75 rushing yards on nine carries, expressing gratitude for his teammates’ support. “Honestly, it feels great that [the coaching staff] put that much trust into me to put it in the end zone,” he said.

The Eagles had a rocky start, allowing an incredible 60-yard touchdown pass from Centennial’s quarterback Dominick Catalano to get behind early. However, Santa Margarita responded with three interceptions in the first half, including a 58-yard pick-six by sophomore defensive back Ca’ron Williams.

Trace Johnson, the Eagles’ senior quarterback, threw for 205 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. He connected with sophomore receiver Ryan Clark for a 21-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, giving the Eagles their first lead of the night.

Centennial (1-1) was without their head coach Matt Logan, who was hospitalized after a routine checkup revealed irregularities. Acting head coach Anthony Catalano reported that Logan was in good spirits despite the situation.

As the game unfolded, the teams exchanged blows. The Eagles initially took a sizable lead into halftime, but the Huskies fought back in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns to tie the game at 27-27. Ultimately, a blocked PAT attempt from Centennial preserved the tie, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Eagles made quick work of their possession, thanks to Palmer’s play-calling. After a failed attempt from Centennial, Petero secured the victory with his powerful run. “I’m just really happy for all my coaches to finally get that win,” he added.

Looking ahead, Santa Margarita will travel to Palmdale Highland for their next game. Meanwhile, Corona Centennial will return home to face Bingham from Utah.