Carson Wentz Awaits Chance as Green Bay Packers Consider Backup Options

Kansas City, MO — Carson Wentz, a former backup quarterback, is seeking a new opportunity following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Signing with the Chiefs last offseason, Wentz aimed to revive his football career but has yet to find a starting position despite a poor market for quarterbacks.

Wentz is currently waiting for a call that may come from an unexpected direction: the Green Bay Packers. Their starting quarterback, Jordan Love, has been given assurances by head coach Matt LaFleur that he will be ready for Week 1. However, Love’s history of injuries raises concerns, as he only played 15 games last season.

Although the Packers have confidence in Malik Willis, their offense tends to falter under his leadership. This led to a potential competition at quarterback during training camp, with Sean Clifford from Penn State and Canadian football star Taylor Elgersma also in the mix. Elgersma showed promise during the preseason opener against the New York Jets, though LaFleur has remained noncommittal about keeping three quarterbacks.

Adding Wentz to the roster could simplify that decision. Clifford may be the one to lose his spot, while Elgersma could join the practice squad. Wentz’s arrival could also be beneficial for his ex-teammate, Mecole Hardman, who has struggled in training camp so far, including a muffed punt in the preseason opener.

Currently, Hardman is on the depth chart as a third-string receiver behind Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, both of whom are injured. Hardman could showcase his capabilities as a receiver and special teams threat to secure a spot on the Packers’ roster.

Despite Wentz and Hardman having limited history together, they trained alongside each other in Kansas City. If Wentz signs with the Packers, it may open doors for both players in the upcoming 2025-26 season.