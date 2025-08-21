Entertainment
Carter Faith Enlists Billy Bob Thornton for ‘Bar Star’ Music Video
Nashville, TN
Rising country star Carter Faith has released a new music video featuring actor Billy Bob Thornton. The video for her song “Bar Star” launched on Wednesday, August 20. Faith, 25, expressed her excitement, stating, “I can’t believe I somehow convinced Billy to be in my music video. He is the ultimate bar star in my opinion, and I’m so grateful to him and for his friendship.”
The video showcases Faith’s vintage country style, complete with a teased curly blonde hairstyle and a classic microphone. In the chorus, she sings lines about her love interest, portraying him as a lively character: “My baby’s a bar star / A damn livin’ drinkin’ work of art.”
Thornton, aged 70, dons an all-black outfit in the visual, transitioning from a charming flirt to a fighter, embodying the “bar star” persona. As a vocal fan of Thornton, Faith even released a track titled “Billy Bob Thornton (Worktape)” as the B-side to “Bar Star.” In this song, she expresses her desire for someone like Thornton, declaring, “I want a man like Billy Bob Thornton / Tough as nails but his head’s a wreck.”
One notable lyric references Thornton’s past relationship with Angelina Jolie, where they famously wore necklaces containing each other’s blood. Thornton explained during a 2018 interview that the act was simple and not as gruesome as it sounded: “Hey, let’s poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there.”
“Bar Star” is one of the singles from Faith’s upcoming debut album, Cherry Valley, scheduled for release in October. She is gearing up for a busy tour schedule, performing with Little Big Town throughout the summer and later opening for Noah Cyrus in September and October. Additionally, she will head to Australia with Kelsea Ballerini in December.
Faith shared her enthusiasm for touring, stating, “I’m kind of addicted to touring.” She looks forward to connecting with fans, saying, “It’s fun to get to play my songs and see who resonates with it.” Her debut album, Cherry Valley, is set to drop on October 3.
Recent Posts
- Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama
- Rally Calls for Release of Student Arrested by Immigration Agents