Carter Faith Enlists Billy Bob Thornton for ‘Bar Star’ Music Video

Nashville, TN

Rising country star Carter Faith has released a new music video featuring actor Billy Bob Thornton. The video for her song “Bar Star” launched on Wednesday, August 20. Faith, 25, expressed her excitement, stating, “I can’t believe I somehow convinced Billy to be in my music video. He is the ultimate bar star in my opinion, and I’m so grateful to him and for his friendship.”

The video showcases Faith’s vintage country style, complete with a teased curly blonde hairstyle and a classic microphone. In the chorus, she sings lines about her love interest, portraying him as a lively character: “My baby’s a bar star / A damn livin’ drinkin’ work of art.”

Thornton, aged 70, dons an all-black outfit in the visual, transitioning from a charming flirt to a fighter, embodying the “bar star” persona. As a vocal fan of Thornton, Faith even released a track titled “Billy Bob Thornton (Worktape)” as the B-side to “Bar Star.” In this song, she expresses her desire for someone like Thornton, declaring, “I want a man like Billy Bob Thornton / Tough as nails but his head’s a wreck.”

One notable lyric references Thornton’s past relationship with Angelina Jolie, where they famously wore necklaces containing each other’s blood. Thornton explained during a 2018 interview that the act was simple and not as gruesome as it sounded: “Hey, let’s poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there.”

“Bar Star” is one of the singles from Faith’s upcoming debut album, Cherry Valley, scheduled for release in October. She is gearing up for a busy tour schedule, performing with Little Big Town throughout the summer and later opening for Noah Cyrus in September and October. Additionally, she will head to Australia with Kelsea Ballerini in December.

Faith shared her enthusiasm for touring, stating, “I’m kind of addicted to touring.” She looks forward to connecting with fans, saying, “It’s fun to get to play my songs and see who resonates with it.” Her debut album, Cherry Valley, is set to drop on October 3.